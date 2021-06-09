Home  >  News

Nasa 200 undocumented OFWs nagpatala sa libreng COVID-19 vaccine program ng South Korea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 09 2021 06:14 PM

Kasama ang mga undocumented workers sa makatatanggap ng libreng bakuna kontra COVID-19 sa bansang South Korea. Halos 200 undocumented Pinoy na ang nagpatala sa Seoul Filipino Catholic Community, isang non-government organization na nangangalap ng mga kababayang TNT na gustong magpabakuna kontra COVID-19.

- TFC News Asia Pacific, 9 Hunyo 2021
