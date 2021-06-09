Gov't urged to send health workers to Mindanao as COVID-19 cases spike

Watch more in iWantTFC

An independent group of researchers on Wednesday urged the government to send health workers and equipment to Mindanao, which is fighting a surge in COVID-19 cases which they say could last a month.

Areas logging an increase in infections include Davao City, South Cotabato, General Santos City, and Cotabato City, said OCTA Research fellow Guido David.

"This is very concerning sa areas na ‘to, since some LGUs sa Mindanao mataas na ‘yong hospital utilization rate, hospital occupancy and ICU occupancy," he said in a televised public briefing.

(This is very concerning because some local government units in Mindanao have high hospital utilization rate, hospital occupancy and ICU occupancy.)

Hospitals will bog down if the surge is "significant", OCTA's Ranjit Rye said in the same briefing.

Based on the Philippines' previous experiences, COVID-19 surge may last for a month, "even with heightened restrictions," said Rye, a professor at the University of the Philippines – Institute of Mathematics.

"Ang panawagan namin sa national government, magpadala na tayo ng tao d’yan, magpadala na ng equipment, magpadala na tayo ng support sa mga lugar na ‘to," Rye said.

(Our appeal to the national government is let us deploy people, equipment, support to these areas.)