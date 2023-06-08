Home  >  News

Pagdiriwang ng World Oceans Day idinaan sa Manila Bay cleanup

Jun 08 2023

Nagsama-sama sa paglilinis ng Manila Bay ang iba't ibang sektor kasabay ng paggunita ng World Oceans Day. Samantala, may nakikita ring rason para limitahan na ang paggamit ng plastic, ayon sa isang pag-aaral. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 8 Hunyo 2023. 

