Ilang LGU, gov't agency lumahok sa earthquake drill

Sinubok at sinanay ang mga awtoridad sa pagresponde sa lindol sa isinagawang sabayang earthquake drill sa bansa nitong Huwebes. Binigyang diin rin ng pamahalaan ang pagiging handa sakaling tumama ang tinatawag na "The Big One." Nagpa-Patrol, Bianca Dava. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 8 Hunyo 2023