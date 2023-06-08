Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Department of Agriculture is working to bring more squash from Nueva Ecija to Metro Manila after vegetable farmers in Zaragoza town sought help to sell their produce.

An 'oversupply' of squash is hounding their farmers, who admitted planting more of the crop after a healthy profit last planting season.

“Sa ngayon po meron na po tayong mga kalabasa na from Zaragoza at from Talavera na dinala dito sa Metro Manila. Meron po tayong mga institutional buyers, meron din pong mga bumili po, binagsak natin sa mga palengke, meron pong sa Las Pinas tsaka sa Quezon City,” Assistant Secretary Kristine Evangelista told TeleRadyo.

“Sa Kadiwa po binebenta rin po yang mga kalabasang yan,” she added.

“Out of the 200 metric tons po, ang natitira na lang po ay 30 metric tons. Kahapon po ay may dinala pa dito sa Metro Manila na nasa 10 tonelada,” she noted.

Evangelista said Kadiwa-accredited retailers and farmers’ cooperatives are also helping sell squash in various marketplaces around the country.

The official also said their trucks continue to go to Nueva Ecija to get more produce.

“Bumalik na po ang trak sa Nueva Ecija para humakot pa ng karagdagang mga kalabasa so tuloy-tuloy pa yung ating market linkage,” she said.

She also said the DA is working to make sure that there are sure buyers of squash in Metro Manila.

“Habang tayo po ay nakikipag-usap sa mga retailers sa palengke at kinukuha natin kung gaano karaming kilo ang kanilang order, ay yun po'y pinapasa namin sa aming mga magsasaka through our regional field office, kaya kung anuman ang dumating dito sa Metro Manila may ready buyer po yun,” she said.

A group of farmers in Rizal town is also appealing to the DA for help in selling their produce.

“Baka pwede naman pong bilhin yung kalabasa namin dito sa Rizal Nueva Ecija. Andito po yung kalabsa namin nabubulok na…P5 po isang kilo kasi hinog na,” said Lot Manibog.

“Hindi po namin matanggap ang presyo kasi sobrang mahal ng aming binibiling gamit sa bukid,” she lamented.

--TeleRadyo, 8 June 2023