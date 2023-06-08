DOH chief calls for unity for universal health care, better pay for nurses
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 08 2023 11:27 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo
- /video/news/06/08/23/word-war-erupts-between-vp-duterte-romualdez-allies
- /video/news/06/08/23/de-lima-disappointed-but-hopeful-over-denial-of-bail
- /video/news/06/08/23/office-of-civil-defense-prepares-for-possible-taal-eruption
- /news/06/08/23/albay-town-to-evacuate-residents-amid-mayon-unrest
- /video/news/06/08/23/phivolcs-recommends-immediate-evacuation-from-mayon-danger-zone