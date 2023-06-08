Home  >  News

DOH chief calls for unity for universal health care, better pay for nurses

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 08 2023 11:27 PM

Philippine health secretary Ted Herbosa borrowed a page from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and appealed for unity in the health department.

He made the call for cooperation as he offered an apology for his previous hurtful comments. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 8, 2023
 
