The slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila is not yet alarming, independent research group OCTA said Wednesday.

The capital region averaged 90 cases daily last week versus 79 cases daily the previous week, an increase of 14 percent, according to OCTA Research fellow Guido David.

"Sa ngayon hindi pa naman tayo alarmed at 'di pa naman natin kailangan mag-overreact at itaas ang alert level ngayon kasi mababa pa rin naman ang bilang ng kaso kahit tumaas," he said in a televised public briefing.

(We're not yet alarmed and there's no need to overreact and raise the alert level because the number of cases is still low despite an increase.)

"We’re still at low risk sa Metro Manila, pero pwede natin ma-prevent itong pagtaas ng bilang ng kaso. Mahalaga sana magpabakuna at magpa-booster."

(We’re still at low risk in Metro Manila, but we can prevent an increase in cases by getting vaccinated and boosted.)

The increase in cases can be attributed to multiple factors such as waning immunity, the public's complacence, and the more transmissible omicron subvariants that entered the country, David said.

"It’s a combination of these factors, hindi natin masasabing isa lang na factor 'yan kaya mahalaga na mag-ingat pa rin tayo (we can't say it's just one of these so it's important to remain careful)," he said.

A total of 69.5 million or 77 percent of the eligible 90 million population have been fully vaccinated as of Monday, according to the Department of Health.

Of the total figure, 14.3 million have received an additional dose, while 426,000 members of vulnerable sectors (health workers, elderly, immunocompromised persons) have received their second booster.