Government agencies that will opt to implement the flexible work scheme should strictly monitor the performance of their employees, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) said on Wednesday.

Agencies should come up with "performance standards and [rules on] timeliness," for the setup that would compress the work week into 4 days, said CSC Commissioner Aileen Lizada.

"The agencies are tasked to implement their internal guidelines. Kinakailangan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno ay... gumawa ng internal guidelines that they will adopt and implement," she said sa in a public briefing.

(Government offices must make their internal guidelines.)

"This is output-based 'no?... Agencies may adopt a monitoring scheme or mechanism such as submission of daily or weekly reports so hindi po ito automatic na gagawin niyo agad. Mayroon tayong dapat na parameters at internal policy," added the official.

(This is not automatic. We should have parameters and an internal policy.)

Some 1.7 million government employees may benefit from the flexible work scheme that will take effect on June 15, according to the CSC website.



Under this setup, employees will still work 40 hours per week or 10 hours daily. Overtime pay will be available for individuals who exceed the number of hours required to report physically in office, Lizada said.

She said the flexible work scheme is just one option for government agencies as they adapt to the "new normal."

"Ang ginagawa lang po ng CSC is we provide options. Kung ano ang applicable sa agency, puwede nating gamitin," said Lizada.

(The CSC only provides options. We could use what is applicable to the agency.)