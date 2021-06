POEA temporarily bars new Filipino hires from working in Myanmar

Watch more in iWantTFC



The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) said on Tuesday it suspended the deployment of newly hired Filipino workers to Myanmar, where a coup has compounded hardships caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The POEA raised the state of alert level to 2 over Myanmar, said Administrator Bernard Olalia. He said this meant new hires may not be deployed to the Southeast Asian country.

"Bawal po ngayon ang new hires."

"Ang pinapayagan lang po natin ma-deploy sa bansang Myanmar ay ‘yong mga balik-manggagawa natin," he said in a televised public briefing.

(Only our returning workers can be deployed to Myanmar.)

The country of 53 million people has been plunged into chaos since the army overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February.

The economy has been paralyzed by strikes; anti-junta protests take place daily; hundreds of opponents of military rule have been killed by security forces and thousands detained while conflicts have flared in Myanmar's borderlands.

– With a report from Reuters