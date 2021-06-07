PAGASA: LPA spotted off Eastern Samar, unlikely to develop into storm

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—A low-pressure area was spotted off Eastern Samar early Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.

The weather disturbance, embedded along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Visayas and Mindanao, is not expected to develop into a tropical depression, said PAGASA weather forecaster Joey Figuracion.

It was last estimated 285 kilometers east southeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

"Malaki ang tsansa na malusaw ito," Figuracion told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

The southwest monsoon locally known as amihan continues to affect Luzon, he added.

Zambales, Palawan, and Mindoro provinces will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms due to amihan, PAGASA said.

Eastern Visayas and Caraga, meanwhile, will experience scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to ITCZ, the bureau added.