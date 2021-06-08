Roque backpedals, says he is 'praying' about whether or not to run in 2022 polls

Watch more in iWantTFC

Malacañang's spokesman backpedaled and said on Tuesday that he was "praying" about whether or not he would run in the 2022 elections.

Roque noted that he had sought to take part in the 2019 senatorial race but withdrew after undergoing a heart procedure.

"Patuloy pa rin po ang pagdadasal ko," he said, when asked if he would seek a national post next year.

(I continue praying.)

"Grabe po talaga iyong impact sa akin nung disappointment na hindi ako nakatakbo, so I continue to ponder and pray," Roque continued.

(The disappointment that I was not able to run had a huge impact on me.)

He said he had an "unfinished agenda" after previously serving at the House of Representatives. Roque, who was a sectoral representative, did not elaborate.

Roque, however, noted it was very difficult to raise funds for a possible candidacy.

Last year, Roque was asked in a press briefing if he would run in the next elections. He replied, "After what I've seen with the kind of media reporting, the kind of trolls that the opposition has, I'm looking forward to retirement from government service."

He also said he was going around various provinces to promote tourism.