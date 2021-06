Bicol Medical Center declares full capacity, as COVID-19 cases jump

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—The largest COVID-19 referral center in Bicol region has declared full capacity for virus patients, its head said Tuesday.

Coronavirus cases are still "overflowing" as the hospital receives at least 10 virus patients daily, said Dr. Joey Rañola.

"Mabagal ang pag-discharge ng mga pasyente, ang severe and critical na hindi agad napapauwi . . . Marami tayong rooms na puwedeng i-convert. Ang problema natin staffing din," Rañola told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Severe and critical patients cannot be discharged right away . . . We can convert rooms, but our problem is staffing.)

Rañola urged local governments to build their own isolation facilities to prevent patients from progressing into severe infection.

"We’re urging also the LGUs within Camarines Sur to help us, mag-set up din siguro sila ng quarantine facilities nila for early on intervention para di lahat ng darating sa'min ay severe na," he said.

(Maybe they can set up their own quarantine facilities for early intervention . . . so that not all patients who come to us have a severe case.)

The province on Monday recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases, resulting in 434 active infections out of a total 4,672 cases, according to Department of Health data.