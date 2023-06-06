Trailer truck at SUV nagsalpukan sa Bulacan, 5 patay

Watch more on iWantTFC

Napuruhan ang pitong pasahero ng SUV matapos itong sumalpok sa isang 22-wheeler truck dito sa Donya Remedios Trinidad highway sa Baliuag, Bulacan ngayong Miyerkoles.

5 patay, 2 nasa kritikal na kundisyon matapos sumalpok ang isang SUV sa 22-wheeler truck sa Donya Remedios Trinidad highway sa Baliwag, Bulacan, ayon sa Baliwag Traffic Management Office.@ABSCBNNews @DZMMTeleRadyo pic.twitter.com/bcEENSkkiP — Andrea Taguines (@andietagz) June 6, 2023

Ayon sa Baliwag Traffic Management Office, lima sa kanila ang kumpirmadong patay habang nasa kritikal na kundisyon naman ang 2 pang pasahero

Naidala na sila sa isang ospital sa Malolos.

May ilang dayuhan ang nakasakay sa SUV at meron ding laman na mga passport at bagahe ang sasakyan kaya hinala ng mga otoridad ay papunta sila ng paliparan.

Dinala naman sa Baliwag Municipal Police Station ang drayber ng trak.

Kwento ng security guard ng isang subdivision na nakakita sa pangyayari, gumegewang-gewang na ang SUV bago pa ito tumama sa truck.

Ayon sa Baliwag Traffic Management Office, hindi raw ito ang unang beses na nagkaroon ng aksidente sa highway na ito, lalo na kapag madaling araw at mabilis ang takbo ng mga sasakyan.