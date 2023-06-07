Home  >  News

PatrolPH

Kinukumpining kalsada sa Sampaloc, Maynila, malaking abala para sa mga motorista

Karen de Guzman, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 07 2023 09:21 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Inirereklamo ng ilang motorista at mga tricycle driver na naghahanapbuhay dito sa may Dapitan Street sa Maynila ang paulit-ulit umano na pagbubungkal sa naturang daan.

Ayon sa Barangay 470 na siyang nakakasakop sa naturang proyekto, matagal nang sinimulan ang pagkukumpuni dito pero hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa rin ito matapos-tapos. 

Kaya naman malaking perwisyo ang dulot nito sa mga motorista na dumadaan sa baku-bakong kalsada.

Daing ng mga tricycle driver, dati nang maayos ang kalsada pero dahil sa paulit-ulit na pagbubungkal, ay nasira ito at abala sa kanilang biyahe.

Ayon naman sa nakausap natin na gumagawa ng deep excavation, inaayos nila ang tubo sa ilalim ng daan sa kahabaan ng kalye ng Dapitan.
 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Road works   road repair   uneven surface   motorista   deep excavation   Sampaloc   Maynila   tagalog news  