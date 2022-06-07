Home  >  News

Tulong hiling ng ilang taga-Batangas matapos makitaan ng arsenic ang tubig

Posted at Jun 07 2022 07:40 PM

Umaapela ng tulong mula sa national government ang mga barangay sa Batangas para masolusyonan ang kanilang problema matapos magpositibo sa kemikal na arsenic ang pinagkukuhanan nila ng tubig. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Martes, 7 Hunyo 2022 

