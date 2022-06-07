Tulong hiling ng ilang taga-Batangas matapos makitaan ng arsenic ang tubig
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 07 2022 07:40 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, rehiyon, regions, regional news, TV Patrol
- /business/06/07/22/australia-hikes-interest-rates-to-rein-in-inflation
- /overseas/06/07/22/another-russian-general-killed-in-ukraine
- /news/06/07/22/arta-chief-officials-appeal-suspension-order
- /video/news/06/07/22/suspensyon-ng-fuel-excise-tax-inihihirit-muli
- /sports/06/07/22/uaap-la-salle-pulls-off-5-set-stunner-vs-ateneo