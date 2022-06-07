Watch more News on iWantTFC

President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. ordered a budget review for different agencies so that some funds could be "recast" to the health and education sectors, his incoming Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said Tuesday.

Marcos issued the directive during a recent meeting, Laguesma said. He did not specify when the meeting occurred and who attended.

"Mayroong isang mahalagang binilin si President-elect Bongbong Marcos, 'yung reviewhin at saka i-recast 'yung budgets ng different departments, kung puwede mangyari na iukol ang available government resources during this time onwards 2022 doon po sa may kinalaman sa health... education," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(There's one important thing that President-elect Bongbong Marcos ordered, to review and recast the budgets of different departments if possible, and reallocate available government resources this time onwards 2022 to sectors involved in health and education.)

Reports that many Filipinos do not know how to read and write prompted Marcos's directive, said Laguesma.

"Kasi parang mayroong negative na lumalabas na marami daw hindi marunong sumulat, magbasa tsaka kaunting arithmetic," he said.

(Negative reports are coming out saying that many do not know how to write, read, and do arithmetic.)

Laguesma said the meeting also touched on the importance of teaching manners.

"Dinagdagan pa 'yan sa pulong na dapat mayroon ding good manners and right conduct para naman ma-develop din 'yung 'ika nga ay kahandaan at 'yung pagiging moral fiber ng society natin ay tumatag," he said.

(During the meeting, it was also pointed out that good manners and right conduct should be taught to develop our readiness and strengthen the moral fiber of society.)

Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio will oversee the Department of Education, which is responsible for the K-12 curriculum taught to over 27 million students.

The agency is also trying to improve education quality following the Philippines' poor standing in international learning assessments, and is in the process of gradually reopening schools for in-person classes, which were banned in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

—TeleRadyo, 7 June 2022