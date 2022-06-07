Watch more News on iWantTFC

A disinformation expert said Tuesday that statements of contribution and expenditures (SOCEs) were not enough to gauge how much candidates spent during the 2022 national elections.

The rules of Commission on Elections on political spending have not been updated since the advent of social media, said University of the Philippines communications research assistant professor Fatima Gaw.

"In the 21st century, in 2022, definitely, there's more avenue to do political campaigning and there are often times that you used avenue that are not officially categorized as political ads, such as the use of influencers," she told ANC's "Rundown."

"Also, the use of disinformation workers such as trolls or fake news accounts, for instance."

Gaw said the "dark PR" work is unaccounted for and not included in the definition of the poll body's rules.

"If it's not asked of politicians to report these kinds of avenues for political campaigning, why would they do so?" she said. "There's no incentive to report and there's no disincentive if they keep it off the book."

The deadline for the filing of SOCE is on June 8.

According to the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism, outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo topped ad spending on Facebook among all candidates from Aug. 4, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021.

Robredo spent P14.1 million on the platform during the said period, a review of the social media platform’s Ad Library showed. Her office said volunteers paid for the Facebook ads.

In comparison, President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. did not record any ad spending on Facebook in the same period, said the PCIJ.

Marcos has denied using troll farms for his campaign and attributed his popularity on the social media platform to “real” supporters.

“I do not have troll (farms). I do not boost (my social media pages) because netizens are smart. They would know,” Marcos was quoted saying in October 2021.

The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas said Monday it spent P272 million for the Marcos presidential campaign. It said the amount was "well below" the spending ceiling for political parties.