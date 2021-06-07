Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Mga COVID-19-positive sa Matandang Balara, QC umabot sa 200

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 07 2021 07:58 PM

Umabot na sa 200 ang kaso ng COVID-19 sa Barangay Matandang Balara, Quezon City. Karamihan sa nahawa ay mga pumila sa community pantry na inorganisa ng isang councilor o kaya'y galing sa inuman at kasalan kamakailan. Sa Taguig naman, 8 ang naaresto matapos mag-party. Nagpa-Patrol, Zyann Ambrosio. TV Patrol, Lunes, 7 Hunyo 2021

