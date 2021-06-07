Homeowner's association president sa QC kinasuhan dahil sa inuman, kasalan
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 07 2021 12:08 PM
Teleradyo, Kabayan, Tagalog news, Quezon City, Joy Belmonte, Matandang Balara, inuman, kasalan, COVID-19, coronavirus, homeowner's association president, Barangay Matandang Balara
