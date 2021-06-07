Homeowner's association president sa QC kinasuhan dahil sa inuman, kasalan

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Kinasuhan ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Quezon City ang isang homeowner's association president sa Barangay Matandang Balara matapos umano nitong payagan ang reception ng kasalan at inuman sa kabila ng COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nagsampa tayo ng kaso sa kaniya. Ayon doon sa ininterview ng mga contact tracer, siya po ang nagbigay ng permiso na magsagawa ng kasal at inuman. Sa tingin ko accountable siya," ani Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte sa panayam sa Teleradyo nitong Lunes.

Kinasuhan ang homeowner's association president dahil sa paglabag sa Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.

Naglabas na rin ng show cause order ang Quezon City LGU laban kay Matandang Balara Barangay Chairman Allan Franza dahil sa insidente.

"I-evaluate po ito ng city legal department at kung may merits ay ididiretso ito sa special investigative committee sa ilalim ng Sangguniang Panlunsod," ani Belmonte.

Pumalo na sa 72 ang bilang ng mga residenteng nagpositibo sa COVID-19 matapos ang nasabing pagtitipon.