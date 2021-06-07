Home  >  News

Help desks itinayo sa Batangas port para sa aberya sa S-Pass

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 07 2021 08:06 PM

Naglagay na ng mga help desk ang mga probinsiya ng Oriental at Occidental Mindoro sa Batangas port para tugunan ang mga nagkakaproblema sa tinatawag na S-Pass, na requirement para makasakay sa barko. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Lunes, 07 Hunyo 2021

