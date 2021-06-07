Home  >  News

ANC

Gibo Teodoro wants to be Sara Duterte's runningmate in 2022 elections

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 07 2021 11:51 PM

Former Philippine defense chief Gilbert Teodoro offered to be the running mate of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte if she decides to run for president next year.

But Senator Manny Pacquiao insists, the presidency should not be limited to a single family. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 7, 2021
 
