DOH: Parties banned amid pandemic

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 07 2021 11:48 PM

It's not yet time to party.

That's a reminder from Philippine health authorities as a nightspot in Cebu City is investigated for health protocol violations, and after recent social gatherings trigger a COVID-19 outbreak in a Quezon City village. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 7, 2021
