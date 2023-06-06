Rights groups hit appointment of Gibo Teodoro as Defense chief

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – A group fears the human rights violations recorded during former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s term will happen again now that Gilberto "Gibo" Teodoro Jr. is back as Defense secretary.

Karapatan said cases of killings, disappearances, and community bombings happened when Teodoro lead the agency from 2007 to 2009.

“Doon sa record ni Gilbert Teodoro nung Defense Sceretary siya ni former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, medyo masama,” said Karapatan Secretary-General Cristina Palabay.

The group challenged Teodoro to stop human rights abuses targeting civilians and activists.

“Ang DND secretary sana should see through all those red tagging and you know, yung lumalaganap na walang pakundangan kasi eh yung pagdi-disregard sa karapatang pantao.”

Farmers group Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas also slams Teodoro’s appointment, saying it is an “apparent concession to Arroyo.”

“Gibo, a former legislator and a losing presidential candidate is, in fact, an alter-ego of Macapagal-Arroyo,” the group said in a statement.

“During his stint as DND Secretary from 2007-2009, Teodoro has done nothing but make excuses and even justify destructive bombings in Mindanao and Oplan Bantay Laya—the bllodiest and the most brutal counterinsurgency campaign unleased on Filipinos by then-President GMA," they added.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Senate President Migz Zubiri also welcomed Teodoro's appointment.

"Given his previous experience as defense secretary under then president Arroyo, I am confident that he brings with him vast experience and expertise in securing our country and our people amidst various challenges, both foreign and domestic," Romualdez said in a statement.

For his part, Zubiri said, "Sec. Teodoro is a tried and tested public servant, and we trust that he will head the Department of Defense most capably, particularly amidst this atmosphere of brewing tensions in our waters."

--TeleRadyo, 6 June 2023

