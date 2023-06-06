Home  >  News

PH, US, Japan coast guards hold maritime exercises in West PH Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 06 2023 10:38 PM

The trilateral coast guard drills of the Philippines with the US and Japan are underway in the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 6, 2023
