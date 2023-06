Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) that may further intensify inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

In its latest weather forecast, PAGASA said the LPA was last seen 970 km east of Eastern Visayas.

"Posible pong maging bagyo ito ngayong araw o bukas at tatawagin itong bagyong Chedeng," said ABS-CBN resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas.

The LPA has no impact yet on the weather in the Philippines today.

The southwest monsoon or habagat is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Palawan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the habagat and localized thunderstorms.

--TeleRadyo, 6 June 2023