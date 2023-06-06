Home  >  News

Former COVID-19 task force adviser Ted Herbosa sworn in as health secretary

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 06 2023 10:28 PM

Mixed reactions greeted the appointment of former Philippine COVID-19 adviser Ted Herbosa as health secretary. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 6, 2023
