DENR says EPR law to cut solid waste in PH

MANILA – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Tuesday said it hopes the extended producer’s responsibility (EPR) law will help reduce the amount of solid waste in the country.

This, after the Commission on Audit (COA) recently said it observed a "steady increase" in solid waste generation in the country through the years.

Speaking on TeleRadyo, DENR Undersecretary Jonas Leones said both local government units and plastic producers have key roles to play in waste management in the country.

“Ang ating solid waste kasi, 2 yung entity na talagang ano dyan, nangunguna. Ang una yung mga local government units natin, under the Republic Act 9003, sila talaga ang pangunahing entity na dapat mag-address ng garbage problem,” he said.

“Pangalawa, itong mga industries natin. Meron tayong batas na yung EPR Law natin, kapapasa lang… ngayon, ang mga industries natin, yung producers na tinatawag natin, yung nag-ge-generate na industries ng plastics, sila na ngayon ang may obligasyon at may responsibility na i-recover itong mga plastic na na-generate nila,” he explained.

Leones said the DENR will continue to provide producers with technical assistance as they carry out their EPR program.

Solid waste generation steadily increased through the years, despite the passage in 2001 of Republic Act No. 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.

State auditors identified the "inconsistent implementation" of waste segregation and waste diversion, which led to an increase in waste production, adding that a "significant" presence of mixed wastes had been found in landfills.

--TeleRadyo, 6 June 2023