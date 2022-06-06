Home  >  News

Sorsogon villagers evacuate due to Bulusan eruption

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 06 2022 10:39 PM

The governor of the Philippines' Sorsogon province believes communities near Mt. Bulusan are in no immediate danger after the volcano's eruption Sunday.

Volcanologists, however, warn Bulusan could erupt yet again. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 6, 2022
