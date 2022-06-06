Home  >  News

Duque says 'no regrets' over handling of pandemic funds amid alleged irregularities

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 06 2022 10:33 PM

Philippine Health Secretary Francisco Duque stands by his handling of pandemic funds despite alleged irregularities uncovered by Senate probers.

The outgoing health chief also believes he was treated unfairly by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 6, 2022
 
