Paghahalaman naging paraan ng school director para makatulong sa iba

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 06 2021 06:07 PM

Certified plantito ang isang school director na may 1,000 paso ng iba-ibang variety ng halamang mayana. Bukod sa kasiyahan ng paghahalaman, naging paraan niya ito para makatulong sa iba. Nagpa-Patrol, Jonathan Magistrado. TV Patrol, Linggo, 6 Hunyo 2021

