Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Online seller ng mga sticker ng gov't agencies arestado

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 06 2021 06:30 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Arestado ng National Bureau of Investigation ang isang online seller na nagbebenta ng mga sticker ng ahensiya ng gobyerno. Hinala ng mga awtoridad ay nagagamit ang mga ito para makalusot sa mga checkpoint. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Linggo, 6 Hunyo 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   National Bureau of Investigation   krimen   stickers   government agency stickers   online seller   TV Patrol   Niko Baua  