Home  >  News

US Navy releases video of Chinese warship’s ‘unsafe’ interaction near Taiwan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 05 2023 11:31 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Beijing and Washington trade blame over a tense encounter of their warships in the Taiwan Strait.

China’s aggressive actions have pushed the Philippines to boost security cooperation with its Indo-Pacific allies. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 5, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   China   US   Taiwan   US Navy  