Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – A slain broadcast journalist from Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro did not receive any death threats prior to his fatal shooting last Wednesday, according to police.

Oriental Mindoro Police Provincial Director PCol. Samuel Delorino said they have spoken with Cresenciano Bunduquin’s family, who told them that the late journalist did not receive any threats to his life.

“Wala naman silang nabanggit na death threat na natatanggap… Sa himpilan naman ng ating kapulisan dito sa Calapan ay wala pong na-record na death threat sa kanya,” he said.

Bunduquin, 50, was killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen. The driver was killed by his son, who hit him with his vehicle. The gunman fled the crime scene and has been on the run since.

“Ayon po sa ballistics examination ay, at yung sa paraffin test ay negative po yung namatay na suspek. At yung lahat po ng nakuhang evidence doon sa… crime scene ay doon ay nagutugma doon sa isang baril ng shooter at yung mga slug at mga shell ay natutugma doon sa isang baril,” he added.

The slain suspect in Bunduquin’s killing has been involved in drugs previously, investigators revealed.

--TeleRadyo, 5 June 2023