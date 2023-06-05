Watch more on iWantTFC

Handout from the Makati local government.



MANILA — The local government of Makati has launched a mobile library to provide students more access to learning materials.

In a statement, the Makati government said the project aimed to hit the proficiency levels of students in the elementary level "which fell behind during the pandemic."

This will have reading materials, smart TVs, laptops, and various learning materials in the subjects English, Filipino, Social Studies, and Literature.

"Itong mobile library din ang magiging tugon sa mga problema ng bata na masyadong nalululong sa tablet... Kailangan natin ibalik ang appreciation sa hard copy na libro kasi diba 'yung iba, mas gusto na lang binabasa sa tablet or sa computer," said Mayor Abby Binay in an interview with the press.

"Sinisiguro namin na ang mga umaangat ng baitang ay pasado naman talaga... kasi lagi kaming may assessment, we make sure that our students are readers," Binay added.

The mobile library will have a rotating schedule in different barangays and this would depend on the education department's assessment.

But the local chief executive said the mobile library would especially accommodate areas that do not have any physical library, as constructing one for each barangay in the city was just not possible for now.

"The answer to that problem is making it mobile. Making it mobile will make it more versatile and more accessible. High tech ang aming mobile library dahil hindi lang naman siya puro libro lang," she said.

The mobile library can also be used during the students' summer break.

"Siyempre, sayang 'yung ilang buwan na walang gagawin 'yung bata."

Binay said this can be considered an improved version of the "Dyipni Maki," or mobile learning hubs equipped with laptops, internet connection, books, and supplementary materials that students and parents can borrow.

Dyipni Maki, launched at the height of the pandemic, was aimed to help displaced teachers and jeepney drivers due to the pandemic by hiring them for it.

The library was launched in Makati Elementary School on Friday.