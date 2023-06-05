Home > News Milyong-milyong batang Pinoy lantad sa mga peligro ng climate change: UNICEF ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 05 2023 08:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Milyong-milyong bata sa Pilipinas ang lantad sa peligrong dulot ng climate change, base sa pag-aaral ng United Nations Children's Fund o UNICEF. Iginiit ng ilang ahensiya ng pamahalaan na panahon na para kumilos para maiwasan ang malubhang epekto nito. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Lunes, 5 Hunyo 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news environment climate change climate crisis UNICEF Climate Change Commission Department of Environment and Natural Resources /sports/06/05/23/pvl-sarah-verutiao-fhen-emnas-to-suit-up-for-gerflor/life/06/05/23/tree-mendous-ride-wooden-car-sold-for-p126-million/overseas/06/05/23/us-navy-releases-footage-of-close-call-with-chinese-ship/video/entertainment/06/05/23/chris-hemsworth-bumisita-sa-ph-para-sa-extraction-2/news/06/05/23/44-pass-april-2023-special-licensure-exam-for-civil-engineers