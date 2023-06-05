Home  >  News

Milyong-milyong batang Pinoy lantad sa mga peligro ng climate change: UNICEF

Posted at Jun 05 2023 08:47 PM

Milyong-milyong bata sa Pilipinas ang lantad sa peligrong dulot ng climate change, base sa pag-aaral ng United Nations Children's Fund o UNICEF. Iginiit ng ilang ahensiya ng pamahalaan na panahon na para kumilos para maiwasan ang malubhang epekto nito. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Lunes, 5 Hunyo 2023
 

