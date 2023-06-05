Home  >  News

Mga pamilya sa Cagayan na apektado ng Bagyong Betty inabutan ng tulong

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 05 2023 08:36 PM

Hindi man direktang tumama sa kalupaan ng bansa ang Bagyong Betty, ramdam naman ang epekto nito ng mga residente ng Gonzaga, Cagayan, partikular na ang mga mangingisda. Daan-daang pamilyang sa dagat umaasa ng ikabubuhay ang naging sentro ng tulong na ipinamahagi ng ABS-CBN Sagip Kapamilya. Nagpa-Patrol, Bernadette Sembrano. TV Patrol, Lunes, 5 Hunyo 2023

