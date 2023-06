Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- A low pressure area (LPA) in the Pacific Ocean may develop into a low pressure area and enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat in the Philippines.

Speaking on TeleRadyo, ABS-CBN News resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas said the LPA may develop into a stronger weather disturbance in the next 48 hours.

"Inaasahan pong papasok ito sa PAR sa mga susunod na araw. Bagamat di ito nakikitang maglalandfall, possible itong lumapit dyaan sa northern Luzon dyan sa Biyernes at magpalakas ng habagat," he said.

Imagery courtesy of the Japanese Meteorological Agency

Rojas also noted that there is another LPA over the West Philippine Sea, but this is not expected to enter PAR and may soon head for southern China.

The southwest monsoon continues to affect the western sections of central and southern Luzon.

Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the habagat.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

--TeleRadyo, 5 June 2023