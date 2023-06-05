Home  >  News

Israeli foreign minister on 2-day PH visit to bolster bilateral ties

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 05 2023 11:27 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Stronger trade and transport ties with the Philippines, sought by Israel’s foreign minister during his visit to Manila. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 5, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Israel   Philippines   Israel-Philippines diplomatic ties  