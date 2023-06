Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — A fisherfolk group on Monday called on the government to cancel all reclamation projects in the country.

According to Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas chairperson Fernando Hicap, such projects hurt the livelihood of fishermen.

"Nationwide coordinated protest ito. Sa iba't ibang mga rehiyon na merong issue ng reclamation, meron din silang sariling gagawing pagkilos," he told ANC's "Rundown".

"Dito sa National Capital Region, sa Manila Bay, ang plano natin ay magkaroon ng lakbayan ng mga mangingisda at mamamayan laban sa reklamasyon," he added.

The group said it would double down on that call by staging a massive protest during President Ferdinand Marcos' second State of the Nation Address next month.

Some 24 reclamation projects are currently in place in the country but this might still increase as there are still 147 applications being processed.