Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

DOH naghahanda na sa rollout ng bivalent COVID-19 vaccines

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 05 2023 08:39 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Inilalatag na ng Department of Health kung kailan ang rollout ng mga bivalent vaccines laban sa COVID-19. Ito'y kasunod ng pagdating ng unang batch ng bakunang donasyon ng bansang Lithuania. Nagpa-Patrol, Willard Cheng. TV Patrol, Lunes, 5 Hunyo 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   COVID-19   coronavirus   bakuna   bivalent vaccines  