Direct flights sa pagitan ng PH, Israel target mabuksan sa 2024

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 05 2023 08:43 PM

Nasa Pilipinas si Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen upang pagandahin umano ang relasyon ng Israel at Pilipinas sa iba-ibang larangan. Target din ng 2 bansa ang pagkakaroon ng direct flights sa Maynila at Tel Aviv sa 2024 at pag-ibayuhin ang kalakalan sa pagitan ng 2 bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Katrina Domingo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 5 Hunyo 2023

