7 Pampanga cops face illegal detention, extortion raps

MANILA — Charges have been filed against 7 policemen in Angeles City, Pampanga in the alleged illegal detention and extortion of several individuals.

Authorities have discovered that the policemen were allegedly keeping 13 individuals at the Angeles City Police Station 2 without any charges filed.

"Ganun po 'yung allegations nila na wala pong nakuha sa kanila, tinanim lang 'yung drugs and then dinetain sila," Police Col. Bonard Briton, deputy director for operations of Philippine National Police Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group, told ANC's "Rundown".

"Mga ordinary citizens po ito. Mga mahirap nating kababayan. Ang iba po tricycle drivers, construction workers at vendors," he added.

The victims claimed the policemen threatened to slap drug charges against them if they didn't give in to their monetary demands.

The police force has vowed to conduct more random inspection of detention facilities following the incident.