Home  >  News

DOH spox: Public more receptive to Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine after WHO emergency use nod

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 05 2021 02:00 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Filipinos are now more receptive to getting inoculated against COVID-19 with shots from China's Sinovac after the World Health Organization approved the brand's 2-dose vaccine CoronaVac for emergency use, the Department of Health said Saturday.

— Laging Handa, 5 June 2021


 
Read More:  Sinovac   EUL   Emergency Use Listing   Sinovac WHO   World Health Organization   Sinovac Philippines  