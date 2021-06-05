DOH spox: Public more receptive to Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine after WHO emergency use nod
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 05 2021 02:00 PM
Sinovac, EUL, Emergency Use Listing, Sinovac WHO, World Health Organization, Sinovac Philippines
- /news/06/08/21/2-anyos-na-bata-patay-matapos-mahulog-sa-balon-sa-bataan
- /news/06/08/21/duterte-npa-quezon-ambush
- /news/06/08/21/locsin-says-ph-china-can-overcome-differences
- /entertainment/06/08/21/madlang-people-finally-return-to-showtime-as-virtual-audience
- /video/spotlight/06/07/21/duterte-urged-to-certify-as-urgent-a-bill-that-seeks-to-amend-ph-baselines-law