Isko says gov't posts 'not inherited in democracy'

The mayor of Manila opposing the rise of new political dynasties in the Philippines. Isko Moreno said officials should not treat their posts as something to be handed down to family members. Moreno's remarks are veiled repudiation of the reported plan by President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter to seek the presidency next year. RG Cruz has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 4, 2021