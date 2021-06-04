Home  >  News

Fully-vaccinated travelers can undergo eased COVID-19 protocols in PH: gov't

Posted at Jun 05 2021 02:36 AM

Travelers who've been fully vaccinated in the Philippines against COVID-19 will now be subjected to more relaxed quarantine and testing protocols upon entering the country. More from Pia Gutierrez. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 4, 2021
