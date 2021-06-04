Home  >  News

Cusi says enough energy supply in Luzon amid power interruptions

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 05 2021 02:45 AM

The Philippines' energy chief faces House lawmakers following recent power interruptions in parts of Luzon. Secretary Alfonso Cusi assured congressmen there's still enough power supply in the country despite the brownouts. Zandro Ochona tells us more. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 4, 2021
