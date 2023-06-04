Home  >  News

Muling pagdaraos ng UPCAT, matagumpay: opisyal

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 04 2023 07:56 PM

Libu-libong estudyante pa rin ang pumila sa University of the Philippines Diliman para sa ikalawang araw ng UP College Admission Test o UPCAT. Itinuturing namang matagumpay ang pagdaraos ng UPCAT ngayong taon. TV Patrol, Linggo, 4 Hunyo 2023

