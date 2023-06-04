Home > News Muling pagdaraos ng UPCAT, matagumpay: opisyal ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 04 2023 07:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Libu-libong estudyante pa rin ang pumila sa University of the Philippines Diliman para sa ikalawang araw ng UP College Admission Test o UPCAT. Itinuturing namang matagumpay ang pagdaraos ng UPCAT ngayong taon. TV Patrol, Linggo, 4 Hunyo 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPh Tagalog news education higher education UPCAT University of the Philippines /news/06/04/23/suspek-sa-pagpatay-sa-isang-brodkaster-tukoy-na/overseas/06/04/23/hk-police-detain-democracy-figures-on-tiananmen-anniversary/news/06/04/23/bivalent-vaccines-to-boost-immunity-vs-covid-19-octa-research/video/entertainment/06/04/23/pinoy-foreign-celebs-kumasa-sa-gento-challenge-ng-sb19/video/entertainment/06/04/23/pie-channel-hosts-nagpasaya-sa-mall-event