Health officials warn vs lifting of COVID public state of emergency

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 04 2022 12:57 AM

Another highly transmissible Omicron COVID-19 subvariant reaches the Philippines. The B.A.5 sublineage was detected as health officials cautioned against lifting the country's state of calamity for COVID-19. Raphael Bosano reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 3, 2022
