Lawyers of suspects in Degamo slay refute Remulla's claim

Posted at Jun 03 2023 12:12 AM

Suspects in the assassination of provincial governor Roel Degamo were allegedly offered huge cash rewards to recant their earlier statements. This latest claim by the justice secretary is dismissed as baseless by the suspects' lawyers. Mike Navallo has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 2, 2023
