Coast guard tiniyak na malaking tulong ang planong trilateral drills

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 03 2023 07:43 PM

Tiniyak ng mga coast guard ng Pilipinas, Estados Unidos at Japan na magiging malaking tulong sa maritime security at law enforcement sa Indo-Pacific region ang isasagawang trilateral drills sa Mariveles, Bataan. Nagpa-Patrol, Reiniel Pawid. TV Patrol, Sabado, 3 Hunyo 2023. 

